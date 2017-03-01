Coachella Fans' Personal Data Was Just Stolen in a Massive Website Hack

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is nearing its return next month, and the bacchanal promptly sold out in 40 minutes.

Unfortunately, people with accounts on the festival’s website were subject to a large data hack yesterday. The data breach compromised customer “usernames, first and last names, shipping addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth" according to a statement from the festival’s parent company, AEG. One partial silver lining: no passwords were stolen in the hack.

Not all festival-goers were affected. Maintaining an account on Coachella.com isn’t part of the ticket-purchasing process, but rather a way for attendees to use the festival’s message boards, customize their lineup and discuss other things related to the weekend. Although there’s no official word on how many accounts were compromised, a spokesperson for AEG told Billboard that the attack is currently being investigated. All “unauthorized third-parties” have been blocked from accessing the site, per the spokesperson.