Drought-Stricken Cobra Calmly Accepts Drink From a Water Bottle

When you think about cobras, the first thing that comes to mind isn't their cuddly nature or their propensity to work with people to solve problems. Approaching one is about as enticing as starting a political discussion at a Thanksgiving dinner with your extended family. But hard times make strange bedfellows.
An intense drought in southern India appears to have made this 12-foot king cobra amenable to a little help from human friends. According to the poster, the cobra wandered into the Kaiga township along the Arabian Sea looking for water.
A person described as a wildlife rescue worker found the deadly cobra and decided to help, offering a bottle of water to quench its snakey thirst. The cobra is bizarrely chill about the situation, and drinks right from the water bottle while it's being held by a rescue worker.
The drought is wreaking havoc on agriculture across the region. It has prompted farmers to protest the lack of assistance coming from the government, which is focusing on drinking water, according to reports that expect the situation to worsen as summer approaches. The drought has impacted thousands upon thousands of residents already, as well as local wildlife. Just ask this snake.
h/t Mashable
