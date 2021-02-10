Coca-Cola Is Introducing 100% Recycled Bottles This Month

In a move aimed to reduce its use of plastic and maybe inch toward disappearing from Tearfund’s list of bigtime polluters, Coca-Cola is poised to release 100% recycled bottles this February, according to USA Today. The initiative is intended to help the company cut its new plastic use by 20% versus 2018.

“Given our scale and resources, we realize our unique opportunity and clear responsibility to make a positive difference in the global plastic crisis, bringing us closer to our ambitious World Without Waste goals,” said Alpa Sutaria, vice president and general manager of sustainability in Coca-Cola's North America operating unit, according to the paper.

Entirely recycled 13.2-ounce bottles will appear in Florida, California, and Northeast-area stores this month. Twenty-ouncers will also be available in New York and California in the coming weeks, followed by Texas this spring. In case you're wondering, the bottle cap and the label won't be made from recycled materials—only the actual bottle.