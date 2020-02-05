Two of Coke's Most Popular Flavors Are Finally Joining Forces

We've got Vanilla Coke (honestly, the best Coke). We've got Cherry Coke (up there among the best Cokes). And now, for the first time ever outside of the Coca-Cola Freestyle machines and the company's R&D lab, we've got Cherry Vanilla Coke. Yup, two of Coke's most popular flavors are joining forces to make an even more delicious drink.
Sure, we've also been gifted with Orange Vanilla Coke, which tastes like a creamsicle cola. And yes, Coca-Cola provided us with wintry Cinnamon Coke for the holidays. But this still a revelation.
To be honest, once upon a time in 2006, there used to be a Black Cherry Vanilla Coke. But that flavor has been absent for a while now, so it's exciting to see the return of something as timeless as pairing cherry and vanilla together. We imagine that making a Coke float with Cherry Vanilla Coke will also be undeniably good.
Cherry Vanilla Coke will hit the soda aisle shelves February 10, so if this is your go-to drink every time you encounter a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine then be sure to stock up on this instant classic.
