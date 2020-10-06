Cinnamon Coca-Cola Is Back On Store Shelves Just In Time for The Holidays

Back in 2019, Coca-Cola released a spin on its classic soda that can only be described as Christmas in a can. The cinnamon-flavored Coke swiftly left store shelves following its holiday run. Now, the "cinnamon, spiced, and everything nice" soda is heading back to retailers.

Coca-Cola has officially restocked its Cinnamon Coke for a "limited time only," People reports. And while a rep for Coca-Cola has yet to respond to Thrillist's request for comment on the relaunch specifics, last year the soda stuck around through December 31.

"The most festive flavor of the season is back! Get this limited-time fall favorite and enjoy the original taste of Coca-Cola with a dash of cinnamon," the company wrote on its website.