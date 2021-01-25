New Coca-Cola With Coffee Is Hitting Stores Shelves in 3 Flavors

Back in August, we received the long-awaited (and highly-anticipated) news that Coca-Cola's soda-coffee hybrid would finally make its stateside debut. Now, after months of scanning the grocery aisles, all three classic red cans of the stuff will be landing on shelves nationwide—alongside an all-new zero sugar iteration.

The caffeine-forward beverage, which features both the brand's patented cola flavor with Brazilian coffee in dark blend, vanilla, and caramel, will begin its in-store rollout on January 25. Each 12-ounce can packs an impressive 69mg of caffeine, which is double the content of a regular Coke. The Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar clocks the same buzz, but without as many calories.

"This is a truly unique hybrid innovation that will pioneer a new category we’re calling refreshment coffee," Vice President of Coca-Cola Trademark Jaideep Kibe told TODAY Food in August.

