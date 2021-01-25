New Coca-Cola With Coffee Is Hitting Stores Shelves in 3 Flavors
Bring on the caffeine.
Back in August, we received the long-awaited (and highly-anticipated) news that Coca-Cola's soda-coffee hybrid would finally make its stateside debut. Now, after months of scanning the grocery aisles, all three classic red cans of the stuff will be landing on shelves nationwide—alongside an all-new zero sugar iteration.
The caffeine-forward beverage, which features both the brand's patented cola flavor with Brazilian coffee in dark blend, vanilla, and caramel, will begin its in-store rollout on January 25. Each 12-ounce can packs an impressive 69mg of caffeine, which is double the content of a regular Coke. The Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar clocks the same buzz, but without as many calories.
"This is a truly unique hybrid innovation that will pioneer a new category we’re calling refreshment coffee," Vice President of Coca-Cola Trademark Jaideep Kibe told TODAY Food in August.
Coca-Cola isn't planning your typical subpar launch, either. The Atlanta-based beverage maker has teamed up with Walmart and DroneUp to, quite literally, make a product drop. Select consumers across Coffee County, Georgia will score both the Coca-Cola with Coffee and the Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar via drone delivery.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for us to be more disciplined in how we launch, validate, refine and scale up big bets like this," Chief Marketing Officer Javier Meza told TODAY in 2019. "We’re excited to bring Coca-Cola With Coffee to the United States and apply learnings from so many markets that have gotten us to where we are today."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.