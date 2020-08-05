Coca-Cola Coffee Is Finally Launching in the U.S. & It Has Double the Caffeine

Coca-Cola's soda-coffee hybrid, which boasts double the caffeine of your classic Coke can, has become a favorite across international markets. And now, after years of hoping, wishing, and manifesting a US launch, the Atlanta-based beverage giant is finally bringing the innovation stateside.

The beverage, which features the brand's patented cola flavor alongside Brazilian coffee, is arriving in three different flavors: dark blend, vanilla, and caramel. As promised, the 12oz cans are packed with caffeine -- 69mg each, to be exact. In case you need a comparison, your regular coke only has 34mg.

"This is a truly unique hybrid innovation that will pioneer a new category we’re calling refreshment coffee," vice president of Coca-Cola Trademark Jaideep Kibe told TODAY Food.