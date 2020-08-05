Coca-Cola Coffee Is Finally Launching in the U.S. & It Has Double the Caffeine
The more caffeine, the merrier.
Coca-Cola's soda-coffee hybrid, which boasts double the caffeine of your classic Coke can, has become a favorite across international markets. And now, after years of hoping, wishing, and manifesting a US launch, the Atlanta-based beverage giant is finally bringing the innovation stateside.
The beverage, which features the brand's patented cola flavor alongside Brazilian coffee, is arriving in three different flavors: dark blend, vanilla, and caramel. As promised, the 12oz cans are packed with caffeine -- 69mg each, to be exact. In case you need a comparison, your regular coke only has 34mg.
"This is a truly unique hybrid innovation that will pioneer a new category we’re calling refreshment coffee," vice president of Coca-Cola Trademark Jaideep Kibe told TODAY Food.
But this actually isn't the first time such a product has hit US shelves. Back in 2006, the beverage maker introduced Coca-Cola Blak before it promptly exited the scene just two years later. The company's chief technical officer Nancy Quan told CNN Business back in 2019 that people weren't "ready to have a coffee portfolio within the Coca-Cola brand." That tune, however, has clearly changed.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for us to be more disciplined in how we launch, validate, refine and scale up big bets like this," chief marketing officer Javier Meza told TODAY. "We’re excited to bring Coca-Cola With Coffee to the United States and apply learnings from so many markets that have gotten us to where we are today."
