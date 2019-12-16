Coca-Cola's New VIP Subscription Lets You Try New Flavors Before Anyone Else

Coca-Cola has big plans for 2020. Like 20 new products in the pipeline big. And while hardcore soda fans are typically left to speculate about these launches, the company is introducing a brand-new subscription service so you can get an early taste.
On Monday, Coca-Cola introduced the Insiders Club, a monthly shipment that will offer the opportunity to try new flavors -- like the AHA sparkling Water and Coke Energy -- as well as extra surprises and swag, the company said in a press release. There is, however, a catch. The opportunity is only available to the first 1,000 subscribers.
"As a total beverage company, we’re constantly looking for ways to innovate not only in our products -- but also in the consumer-centric experiences we offer," Digital Experiences Manager McCrea O'Haire said in a statement. "People want choice, convenience and customization. The Insiders Club will allow us to showcase the diversity of the drinks we offer and get some of our newest innovations into the hands of fans who want to be among the first to enjoy them."
There are two purchase routes: a $10 monthly charge or the $50 prepaid option, which guarantees a month free. Just remember, you've gotta act fast.
According to the statement, the pilot program was inspired by a boom in the e-commerce subscription subscription space, as well as the overwhelming response to Coke Cinnamon.
"We promoted the special holiday offering across our social and digital platforms, giving people the chance to provide their email address to learn more," Digital Experiences Manager Alex Powell added. "The response exceeded expectations, opening our eyes to an opportunity to reach true Coke loyalists not only with more information and content -- but with a chance to get their hands on new products before they hit shelves."
