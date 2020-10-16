2020 strikes again. On Friday, Coca-Cola announced a scale-back in inventory in order to direct its resources toward brands with the biggest growth potential. That means that by December 31, 2020, a handful of beverages in the Coca-Cola family will cease to be, including ZICO coconut water, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, and TaB, the company's first-ever diet soda that's long been hanging on for dear life with the help of a small-but-enthusiastic group of self-proclaimed "TaBaholics."

The decision to discontinue TaB isn't so much surprising as it is monumental. Believe it or not, TaB was once, as they say, the shit. Let's take a moment to reflect.

The year was 1963. RC Cola had recently found success with its nationwide release of Diet Rite—a "healthy" diet soda—and the Coca-Cola Company wanted in on the fun. So it made its own version of Diet Rite, a sugarless fizzy drink called TaB. Courtesy of some clever marketing and questionable health guarantees, the Tasty aerated Beverage took off, promising to help people "keep tabs" on their weight. (Dietitians were still figuring things out back then. Cut them some slack.)