This Cocker Spaniel Can Give You CPR and Maybe Save Your Life

Dogs are man's best friend. They are bright, talented and loving animals that make great life companions. But now, one dog is not only a life companion, he is also trained to be a life saver. Leo, a cocker spaniel living in Aberdeen, Scotland, was trained by his owner Emily Anderson to give CPR. Anderson is a dog trainer and used a mannequin to teach Leo how to rhythmically jump up and down on the mannequins's chest and listen for breathing.

"Every day he totally amazes me. He's a real dog in a million," Anderson said, according to the New York Post. "The things he does constantly surprise me because I don't think they're possible, and he masters them in 20 minutes."