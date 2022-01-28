This Cocker Spaniel Can Give You CPR and Maybe Save Your Life
Leo learned how to perform CPR from his owner.
Dogs are man's best friend. They are bright, talented and loving animals that make great life companions. But now, one dog is not only a life companion, he is also trained to be a life saver. Leo, a cocker spaniel living in Aberdeen, Scotland, was trained by his owner Emily Anderson to give CPR. Anderson is a dog trainer and used a mannequin to teach Leo how to rhythmically jump up and down on the mannequins's chest and listen for breathing.
"Every day he totally amazes me. He's a real dog in a million," Anderson said, according to the New York Post. "The things he does constantly surprise me because I don't think they're possible, and he masters them in 20 minutes."
Leo, who is two years old, learned the helpful trick over the course of a month. It is one of many things that Leo can do and is the reason why the dog has won six international dog trick contests. Anderson started training Leo to learn tricks after he nearly died from an illness when he was a puppy.
"He wasn't like the happy dog he was before, and I knew I had to do something to help him out of his slump," Anderson said. "I knew he'd always enjoyed his training, so I decided to focus on doing a bit more of that with him and that’s how the tricks started."
