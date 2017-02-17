News

Coffee Butter Is Here to Perk Up Your Breakfast Toast

By Published On 02/17/2017 By Published On 02/17/2017
coffee butter
Do you believe in magic? | Megamilk Snow Brand (edited)

Trending

related

The Only Diet Change You'll Make This Year That Actually Matters

related

Walmart's Being Sued for Selling Fake Craft Beer

related

JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sale Has $44 Flights Right Now

related

11 Questions We Have After 'The Young Pope' Finale

The Japanese have given this world some truly stunning innovations -- Pokémon Gokaraoke, some anime, to name but a few -- but the latest island nation offer stands to change the day's most important meal. I speak, dear reader, of coffee butter, a new product hitting the shelves in Japan in a matter of days.

Now, let's be clear: this is not the same as previous attempts at combining the two staples of any breakfast. Bulletproof Coffee is known for mixing coffee into butter. This new Japanese butter product, coming from the country's dairy company Megmilk Snow Brand, is a buttery riff on its popular instant coffee recipe -- which is celebrating a 55-year anniversary this year. It's an infused spread, packaged and sold out of the box as a perfect marriage of coffee and butter flavors.

The product -- dubbed "Snow Brand Coffee Soft" --  will debut in Japan on March 1, retailing for 230 yen -- or about $2 for any Americans who plan to travel there soon. According to the company, its flavor and aroma will match that of the instant coffee, and will go great with toast, croissants, pancakes, and probably anything else a person could reasonably or (unreasonably) use butter for.

Let's just hope their love spreads across the world sooner rather than later.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Brewery Gives a Week of Paid Leave to Employees With New Puppies

related

READ MORE
These Red Wine Brownies Will Leave You Weak in the Knees

related

READ MORE
Nokia Is Bringing Back the Brick and Things Might Be OK After All

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like