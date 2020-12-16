Coffee Could Be a Useful Tool to Identify COVID-19 Symptoms

By now, many people have go-to scents to check their sense of smell, the loss of which (anosmia) is a telltale COVID-19 symptom. Lemon juice, a signature cologne, and coffee in all its forms are all obvious ad hoc contenders. And now, it’s been suggested that coffee in particular could be useful in a more official diagnostic capacity, according to Roast magazine’s Daily Coffee News.

“Given the prevalence of anosmia among COVID-19 carriers, the high percentage of asymptomatic carriers of the virus and the widespread availability of coffee, doctors everywhere are urging people to mask up and smell the coffee,” according to the story.

Smell tests should never be conflated with the real thing, as DCN asserts. Experts cited merely suggest that, since loss of smell and taste are relatively common COVID symptoms, coffee is an excellent contender for standardized use in detecting the virus. Some researchers, for example, have already begun incorporating coffee in odor strips that help identify loss of smell, the site reported.

As a reminder, the ability to smell does not mean anyone is COVID-free, so if you’re taking a whiff of that coffee away from home, make sure to do so through a mask.

