This Is the First Hot Sauce Made Specifically for Your Coffee

For those of you who are always looking for a new and more inventive spin on the standard cup of coffee, here’s something you likely haven't tried before: hot sauce. Ujjo, a female-founded hot sauce that is both gluten-free and vegan, is the first hot sauce made specifically for coffee.

What exactly makes a hot sauce good for coffee? It isn't made with any vinegar or garlic, so it won't clash with your oat milk and cold brew. If you think about it, having a kick of spice seems like the perfect addition to some of our favorite existing lattes. A spicy Pumpkin Spice Latte? Yes please.

"Putting hot sauce in drinks may seem weird, even though it's no weirder than putting hot sauce on foods. But to make it work in drinks, you have to do a few things differently,” said Lauren D'Souza, the founder of Ujjo, in a statement to Thrillist. “I love that by challenging some conventions about what it means to be a hot sauce, we've made a condiment that works with something totally unexpected––coffee––but that customers love in other drinks and foods, too."

It took 10 months and 93 different recipes to land on the hot sauce that is now available, but now it is for sale in all 50 states and in 16 countries. You can get your own bottle at Ujjo.com.