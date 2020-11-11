Coffee mate's New Creamer Will Make Your Coffee Taste Like Glazed Donuts

You're gonna need all the caffeine you can get to make it through this final push of 2020. We've still got Thanksgiving turkeys to fry, Christmas gifts to wrap, and politically-charged dinner table debates to be had, which means you'll need at least three cups a day to make it out alive and to the other side.

But why make the task a chore, when your morning coffee can taste like straight up dessert. Coffee mate just unveiled its latest flavors and they accomplish just that. The company is set to launch Oatmeal Crème Pie and Glazed Donut creamer bottles to retailers nationwide in early 2021.

The new releases, which will both run you around $2.69 a pop, come in 16-ounce bottles. The Oatmeal Crème Pie creamer features cinnamon, brown sugar, and oatmeal cookie flavors while the Glazed Donut tastes exactly how it sounds: like a glazed donut.