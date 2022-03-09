Coffee Mate’s New Flavor Turns Your Coffee Into a Dessert

Although there is a deluge of coffee creamer products already on the market, Coffee Mate continues to dream up new ways to upgrade our morning brew. The brand's latest innovation is no exception.

From the brand that brought you Glazed Donut and Oatmeal Crème Pie bottled creamer comes a Drumstick Sundae Cone flavor that will make your coffee taste like a straight-up dessert.

It's a perfectly valid excuse to enjoy a little early morning sugar rush, and according to Coffee Mate itself, the creamer features notes of milk chocolate, peanuts, and waffle cone. The bottle will be available nationwide at grocery stores and mass retailers beginning in April. It's already made its way to Walmart locations.

For the lactose-intolerant audience, while you might not be able to enjoy a steeping hot cup of Drumstick Sundae Cone coffee (just yet, at least), Coffee Mate has released several dairy-free flavors as of late. In early 2021, the brand introduced Brown Sugar Oat Milk and Almond Sweet Créme options to its Natural Bliss portfolio.

"Natural bliss Brown Sugar Oat Milk is made with pure, simple ingredients to bring the taste of brown sugar oatmeal to your morning coffee cup," a rep for the company told Thrillist via email at the time of its launch. "With notes of sweet brown sugar, natural oat and a hint of maple, this flavorful non-dairy option is sure to start your day off right."