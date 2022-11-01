Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Holiday Creamers Lineup

The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.

In addition to four returning flavors, Coffee Mate is releasing two new flavors for its fall and holiday creamers collection. The two new flavors are Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice Flavored Oat Milk Creamer and Natural Bliss Cinnamon Swirl Latte Flavored Creamer. Both flavors will be available in 32-ounce bottles for a suggested price of $5.49.

The four returning flavors are Coffee Mate Toll House Cookies 'n Cocoa Creamer, Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer, Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Creamer, and Coffee Mate Peppermint Mocha Creamer.

The creamers will be available for a limited time, as they are seasonal items. You can search retailers offering the new products at GoodNes.com.