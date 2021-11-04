Coffee Mate Wants You to Choose Its Holiday Flavor This Year

Coffee Mate kills it on the flavor front time and time again. Case in point, the new Golden Grahams creamer that tastes like the bottom of your cereal bowl. Now, the brand that brought you Gingerbread and Eggnog-inspired cream wants you to choose which of your holiday faves to bring back next year.

Earlier this week, Coffee Mate dropped a poll asking fans to weigh in on their faves from seasons past, including Red Velvet, Butter Toffee, Espresso Chocolate, Amaretto, Marshmallow Hot Cocoa, Spiced Latte, Eggnog Latte, Gingerbread, Spiced Rum Cake, and Butter Pecan.

To cast your vote, head over to the site and select your fave or favorites. Coffee Mate will roll out the returning flavor nationwide in 2022. And while that means a few more months before you can upgrade your coffee with the seasonal creamers, the brand already has quite the portfolio of flavors available.