Coffee Mate Has 2 New Limited-Edition Flavors & They're Hitting Stores Soon

Both flavors feature grocery store fan favorites.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 10/20/2022 at 11:48 AM

There's a hierarchy among Pop-Tarts flavors, and Brown Sugar Cinnamon is at the top of this figurative toasted pastry pyramid. Don't you dare try to talk to me about Frosted Strawberry. I already know I'm right because Coffee Mate is releasing a creamer inspired by the former.

Coffee Mate is rolling out a limited-edition Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts Creamer in early 2023. The iconic brands are partnering to bring the "crazy good combo" of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors to your morning cup of joe.

It's also not the only new arrival to Coffee Mate's flavor portfolio. The company is also adding a Zero Sugar Twix Flavored Creamer to its lineup. The flavor boasts notes of milk chocolate, gooey caramel, and buttery cookie flavor without the actual sugar.

"Coffee mate fans are always looking for fun, new flavors and we feel that each of these limited-edition collaborations uniquely meets that mark," Nestlé Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Leader of the Creamer Business Unit Leonardo Aizpuru told Thrillist. "Pop-Tarts and Twix are both iconic brands in their own right, so we're excited to bring each of these flavors to the creamer aisle. Plus, with consumers' ever-growing interest in zero sugar options, we hope introducing Twix to our portfolio of zero sugar offerings is an added bonus for fans!"

Both flavors will join grocery stores and major retailers nationwide in January 2023.

