Coffee Mate Will Pay You $5,000 to Skip That Thanksgiving 5K

Coffee Mate is intervening in your misplaced sense of self discipline this Thanksgiving. The company is looking to pay you $5,000 so you don't participate in your local 5K race, often called the turkey trot. Coffee Mate wants you to have a soothing morning routine, none of that early rising and cold weather to kick off what is supposed to be a restful and gluttonous holiday.

It's really that simple—choose to stay away from the 5K and be eligible to win $5,000. It's most likely the easiest way you'll ever be able to earn $5,000. All you need to do is sign the pledge that you'll keep away from the turkey trot. Sign the online petition, by Thanksgiving Day on November 24.

"Here at Coffee mate, we know better than anyone that the morning coffee routine is not only personal, it's sacred. Every Thanksgiving, the infamous 5K run poses a potential disruption to that ritual," said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Leader of the Creamer Business Unit, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "As coffee's perfect holiday mate, we're encouraging people to slow down this year and savor Thanksgiving morning—a holiday where comfort is king. This pledge is a fun way to honor our fans' individual coffee routines, whatever the perfect morning cup looks like to them."

In order to be eligible to win, you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States. Each person is limited to one entry. Two winners will be selected and they will each be awarded $5,000. Winners will be selected on or about November 28.

I personally didn't need any incentive to skip this year's turkey trot, but at least now I can say I'm not doing it for a reason.