Coffee Mate's Latest Flavor Will Make Your Coffee Taste Like Golden Grahams Cereal

If your goal is to start your day with a bowl-sized mug of cereal-flavored coffee, then boy do I have news for you. Coffee Mate has gone and done what it does best—created yet another creamer to upgrade your morning caffeine ritual.

On the heels of similar drops, Coffee Mate is rolling out three all-new flavors, including Golden Grahams Flavored Creamer, Zero Sugar Cinnamon Roll Creamer, and Vanilla Bean Flavored Creamer.

The Golden Grahams Flavored Creamer, which is joining grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide in January 2022, is about to evoke some serious Saturday morning, cereal-eating, cartoon-watching nostalgia. The bottle boasts notes of graham cracker, brown sugar, and sweet honey, just like the classic "cereal milk" flavor we all know and love.