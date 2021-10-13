Coffee Mate's Rice Krispies Treats Coffee Cream Will Upgrade Your Morning

There are two types of people in this world, those that like their coffee black and those that turn their morning cup into a drinkable glazed donut, oatmeal crème pie, or Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. For the latter camp, Coffee Mate has created your next great morning upgrade.

The Nestlé-owned brand has teamed up with Kelloggs to create a Rice Krispies Treats-flavored coffee creamer. The new addition to Coffee Mate's ever-growing portfolio features notes of marshmallow and toasted cereal for the perfect sweet pairing for your strongest brew.

The Rice Krispies Treats flavor, which will be available in 32-ounce bottles for $3.99 a piece, is set to hit retailers nationwide beginning in January 2022. It's also not the only thing coming soon, though. Nestlé is working on another cereal-inspired collaboration.

The company's Sensations line is rolling out a Froot Loops Cereal-flavored milk, which basically means it tastes like the sugary milk leftover at the bottom of your bowl, which is also known as the best part.

"Packed with citrus flavor and the delicious taste of toasted cereal, this ready-to-drink milk will remind you of your favorite childhood breakfast on the go, and it doesn't even require a spoon.

The Nestlé Sensations Fruit Loops Cereal Milk is also slated for a January 2022 arrival in stores and will be available in 14-ounce bottles for $1.99.