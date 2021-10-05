Cold Stone's Candy-Filled Ice Cream Is Back for Halloween

Halloween is all about sugary sweets and scary fun, from the traditional candy we used to find in our overstuffed trick-or-treating pillowcases to these things. Cold Stone Creamery is adding to that sweetness by bringing back their Treat or Treat Creation.

The Treat or Treat Creation is made with Cold Stone's Cake Batter Ice Cream, which the company has turned dark to create Boo Batter Ice Cream. Then it's mixed with Halloween Oreos, Kit Kats, and M&M's. And if you weren't already feeling the Halloween vibes from the black ice cream and Halloween Oreos with the orange-colored cream, you can also choose to put it in an orange waffle cone or bowl.

Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands, calls the ice cream a fan favorite and says, "Guests of all ages will delight in our festive Treat or Treat Creation that's sure to get your taste buds in the spooky spirit!" Cold Stone locations nationwide will offer the Treat or Treat Creation until October 31, 2021.