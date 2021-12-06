Cold Stone Is Unleashing Two New Fudgy Holiday Favorites

Fudge and ice cream, much like peanut butter and jelly, is just one of those dream pairings.

The folks over at Cold Stone Creamery know that all too well, which is why they paired up with Moose Tracks fudge to bring fans two new delectable holiday-themed ice cream flavors and a new cake.

The first new ice cream flavor, called Deck the Halls with Fudge and Sprinkles, takes Cake Batter ice cream made with Moose Tracks fudge and combines the mixture with brownies and holiday sprinkles. For strawberry shortcake lovers, Strawberried in Fudge features Cake Batter ice cream made with Moose Tracks fudge, mixed with strawberries, yellow cake, and holiday sprinkles. Finally, if ice cream cake is more your thing, Cold Stone also dropped a new Cake Batter Fudge Cake. The cake features layers of yellow cake and Cake Batter ice cream made with Moose Tracks fudge, all wrapped in fluffy white frosting.

The new sweet treats are available now at Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide until January 11, 2022.