Cold Stone Just Unveiled 2 New Ice Cream Flavors for the Holiday Season

The holidays are just an excuse to stuff your face full of sweets—hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, you name it. But now, on the heels of Dairy Queen's holiday lineup debut, Cold Stone is releasing festive flavors of its own.

On Wednesday, the international ice cream parlor chain dropped its all-new Snickerdoodle Ice Cream and Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream, both of which are featured in new Creations as well as an ice cream cake.

"We're unwrapping two classic flavors newly-imagined in our super-premium ice cream this holiday season," Vice President of Marketing Sara Schmillen said in a press release. "No matter what holidays you're celebrating, we're sure these joyful desserts are going to be on everyone's wish list this year."

The Whole Snickerdoodle Caboodle combines Snickerdoodle Cookie Ice Cream with cookie dough, sugar crystals, cinnamon, and caramel, while the Cookies 'n' Hot Cocoa takes its Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream and swirls in Oreo cookies, mini marshmallows, and fudge.

Wanna go the ice cream cake route? The Hot Cocoa Avalanche Ice Cream Cake features layers of Devil's Food Cake with Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream, mini marshmallows, and chocolate frosting with fudge ganache. The ice cream flavors—and their coinciding Creations and ice cream cake—are available now through January 10, 2023.