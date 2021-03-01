Cold Stone Pairs Lucky Charms Marshmallows with Ice Cream for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is still weeks away, but the green theme is already rolling. Chili’s $5 Margarita adds Jameson Irish whiskey to the classic cocktail, McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes are back, and custom flavor creator Cold Stone is filling green waffle cones and bowls with Lucky Charms ice cream from now through March 31.

Cold Stone, in fact, has two new creations in honor of the March 17 holiday. Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow folds Lucky Charms marshmallows into ice cream and crowns it all with whipped topping and gold glitter. The Sprinkled With Charms shake blends the frozen treat and piles it with whipped topping, gold glitter, and Lucky Charms marshmallows.

Does the marriage of cereal to ice cream mean Cold Stone’s latest is suitable for breakfast? That’s for you to decide. Both new items will be available at the chain’s 3,000 locations worldwide.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.