Cold Stone Creamery Unveils 3 New Ice Cream Flavors and a Cake

Cold Stone Creamery has partnered with Nintendo to release three new ice cream flavors and an ultimate ice cream cake starring Mario and Luigi. The three new flavors are based on popular games that you can play on the Nintendo Switch. There's one for Kirby and the Forgotten Land Creation, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and Mario Party Superstars Creation.

The Kirby flavor is called the Mighty Pink Puff and is made with strawberry ice cream, strawberries, mini marshmallows, and caramel. The Animal Crossing flavor, Island Getaway, is made with chocolate ice cream, strawberries, bananas, and a whipped topping. And finally, the Mario Party flavor, Superstar Sprinkle Blast, is made with cake batter ice cream, yellow cake, blue frosting, and rainbow sprinkles.

"We are thrilled to announce that Cold Stone is joining Nintendo once again to celebrate ice cream season," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands, which is the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We knew we had to come up with something extra special for our third year, and what better than to feature three of Nintendo's beloved game titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Party Superstars."

The ice creams will be served in special edition Gotta Have It cups, with designs featuring each of the three Nintendo games. You'll also be able to purchase the Rainbow Sprinkle Road Ice Cream Cake topped with Mario and Luigi. The cake is made with layers of yellow cake and sweet cream ice cream with rainbow sprinkles coated in a bright blue frosting.

In addition to all these sweet treats, you'll also have an opportunity to win a big prize. You can enter to win 100 Nintendo Switch Prize Packs, which include a Nintendo Switch—OLED Model Switch, a digital version of the Mario Party Superstars game, a digital version of the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game, and a digital version of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, and a $25 Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card. To enter, head to Cold Stone's website.

You'll be able to purchase the three ice cream flavors and the cake from Cold Stone Creamery until September 30. Find your nearest location at ColdStoneCreamery.com.