Cold Stone Has New Peeps-Flavored Ice Cream for Spring

Whether you love them or hate them, one thing is for sure—it's Peep season. This spring, fans can get the marshmallow treat outside of the Easter basket and in ice cream form with Cold Stone Creamery's new Peeps Ice Cream.

The new Peeps-flavor features Marshmallow-y flavored ice cream mixed with Whipped Topping and Blue Sugar Crystals. The creation is also topped with a Yellow Peeps Marshmallow Chick. Cold Stone has the new ice cream in a shake variety, so fans can sip the ice cream creation that will also come topped with a yellow Peep.

Both creations are currency available at Cold Stone locations everywhere until May 1, 2022.