News 'Bitterly Cold' Temperatures Will Sweep the U.S. Ahead of Valentine's Day Almost every state will be impacted.

You don't have to understand the science behind the polar vortex to know that in the wintertime, parts of the nation get incredibly cold. That's not shocking—it's winter, after all—but it's not every day that we see freezing polar vortex weather spread to almost the entire contiguous United States. A recent alert from the National Weather Service is predicting below-average high temperatures in nearly every state on Valentine's Day. For the north-central states, not much will change. For just about everyone else in the Lower 48, Florida being the exception, that means "bitterly cold" weather is approaching fast.

A tweet from NWS Weather Prediction Center helps visualize just how abnormal the weather patterns will be over the next few days.

This weekend's unusual weather is largely caused by a disruption to the Arctic's polar vortex this year. When the strong winds circling the North Pole are stable—like they were in 2020—they are more likely to stay up in the Arctic region. When they are unstable—like they are this season—they are more likely to wander south and impact the lower 48 states. It's important to note that, while the temperatures are irregular, they in no way disprove global warming. High-temperature records are still much more common than low-temperature records. Fortunately, most people are staying at home for Valentine's Day anyway, you know, given the state of the pandemic, but in any case, prepare to stay layered up until after the chilly weather passes through. h/t Mashable

