The World's Fastest Bumper Car Can Blow Past Every Speed Limit

Around this time last year, YouTube madman Colin Furze tried to remove his socks using a rocket launcher. He lived to try his luck with increasingly more ridiculous feats, the latest of which happened to be creating the world's fastest bumper car -- and then riding it of course.
"We took this old piece of junk," Furze yells over video of a rusty old amusement-park-style bumper car, "and turned it into this!" The camera cuts to a shiny, newly painted car, complete with the metal rod that attaches the car to a bumper. Furze of course tricked out the new vehicle with a 600cc engine pulled from a sports bike.
Once he gets on it, the engine screams like a monster as it takes off and he cackles like a maniac. It makes for glorious TV, as does the moment where he hops out and gives the wheel to someone "covered under the BBC insurance policy." Stig, Top Gear's driver, just barely cracks 100mph in the car (an average of driving in two directions -- with the wind and against it) which is good enough to take record for the world's fastest bumper car.
Watch the whole video, and Furze's excitement, above. Good thing nothing exploded!
