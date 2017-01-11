Side-By-Side Video Points Out How 'Westworld' and 'Jurassic Park' Are the Same

As you may know by now, it's easy to come out of a new episode of Westworld with even more questions than you had before. But if you've ever wondered why the science-fiction show's larger premise seems vaguely familiar, then don't worry -- you're not experiencing a glitch in your pre-programmed thoughts and memories. Turns out the story you've been thinking of, but couldn't quite place, is that of the original Jurassic Park movie, according to a hilarious new video from College Humor.

It's worth noting that Jurassic Park and Westworld are both based on stories by author Michael Crichton, but as the video (seen above) explains, that's just one of many similarities that leads College Humor to believe the two stories are, well, basically the same damn thing. Think about it: both stories are about theme parks filled with scientifically engineered attractions that are obviously dangerous and unpredictable, and both stories include "an old white-haired British guy" who recklessly toys with creation before catastrophically losing control, among other striking similarities, according to the video. In the end, College Humor sums it up with simply "Westworld: Jurassic Park, but with robot cowboys." Oh, and as we previously pointed out, there's actually a Jurassic Park easter egg in the fifth episode of Westworld.