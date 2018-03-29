Breakfast Innovator Eats an Entire Box of Lucky Charms From a Pothole

Potholes are more than mere nuisances on the highway. In fact, when you're hankering for a midnight snack, like one enterprising fellow named Andrew recently was, you might fill a pothole with breakfast cereal and eat from it. It's breakfast innovation made easy.
Andrew, a 22-year-old college student at Eastern Michigan University, had the bright idea of eating Lucky Charms from a pothole, the Detroit Metro Times reports. He described the idea's genesis in simple terms:
"I remember texting my roommate, and I was like, 'I just got a great idea.' And he was like, 'Oh no, what is it?'" he told the paper. "And then I told him and then we both had a laugh about it, and then we went and did it that night."
It didn't take Andrew and his buddy long to find a pothole on the eastern Michigan streets, and then, in a flash, a moment of true heroism was gifted to the web:
Andrew noted that potholes readily suffice as normal breakfast cereal bowls:
“I took a couple bites of it, twice, because we took one video but we accidentally deleted it so I had to go eat a little bit more,” he said. “And you know what? Everyone thought it was going to taste bad, that there’d be dirt in it, but it tasted perfectly normal.”
The college student's original Snapchat posting of the gag was popular, but grew even more so on Twitter. Even the state's House Democrats are using it as fodder to criticize Republicans about the poor condition of Michigan's roads:
Andrew went on to explain that he left the Lucky Charms floating in the hole, only to drive past it later the next morning. "It still looked like a whole bowl full of milk and cereal,” he marveled.
With people out there like Andrew doing Yeoman's work, it's probable you'll never want for cereal ever again, since bowls can be found throughout America's critically underfunded public roads, which are also now cereal bowls.
h/t [Jalopnik via Detroit Metro Times]
