This New Dessert Lets You Eat Candy Bars by the Spoonful

Some (though if you ask us, not enough!) pre-packaged desserts come in almost as many flavors as the palate can handle. Oreo and Milano cookies are industry leaders in this regard. And the new Colliders refrigerated desserts come in 12 familiar flavors made with candies like Reese’s peanut butter cups, Kit Kats, Mounds, and Heath bars. Less familiar, however, is the description “refrigerated dessert.”

See, there are lots of technically refrigerated desserts in the average grocery store. There’s edible cookie dough, bakeable cookie dough, brownie batter, all manner of cheesecake bites, gelatin, and pudding, to name just a few. So what, exactly, are those candies accompanied by in their handheld refrigerated dessert cups? The substance certainly appears to be pudding adjacent, and packages “are available now near the refrigerated pudding section at retailers nationwide,” according to a press release. We reached out to product representatives for clarification.

“Colliders has a base that’s most similar to pudding, but is made with cream and premium Hershey’s ingredients for a richer, creamier flavor,” reps responded via email.

Colliders are sold in packs of two for about $3.

