Colombia Really Wants You to Move There for Work Right Now

With remote work becoming more normalized than ever before, many people are taking advantage of the newfound mobility by working from countries they may not have the chance to visit otherwise. Colombia launched its own digital nomad program last month, and is working to highlight the program's benefits to potential visitors who might be interested in applying.

International Living recently named Colombia as one of the world's most affordable places to live in 2023. Even better, Colombia's six regions are still on the same time zones as the US, meaning you won't have to struggle with a crushing time difference while working remotely. There are plenty of other perks, too:

"Colombia is thrilled to share with digital nomads the privilege of working from the second most biodiverse country in the world," said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism, in a statement. "Bogotá, Medellín, Cartagena, Cali, the Coffee Landscape, and other destinations offer a variety of coworking spaces and accommodations with specific programs developed for more extended stays where remote workers will have unforgettable experiences."

A few places that ProColombia has highlighted as places to work include coworking spaces like Selina in Medellin and El Nido Coworking in Bogotá, plus hotels that have marketed themselves as top remote work locations with fast wifi connections. Some travel companies have even started offering packages to facilitate long-term stays.

Colombia's digital nomad visa is for people who want to stay in the country for up to two years. You must be a passport holder from one of the approved countries in order to apply for the visa. The visa does not permit you to start any businesses in Colombia—you'll need proof of employment from your country. Colombia has created an entire webpage dedicated to resources for digital nomads, including a list of cities that are most hospitable to these types of tourists.