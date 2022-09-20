Theme Park with 'Jumanji,' 'Ghostbusters' Rides to Open in October

Courtesy Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse

Theme park rides based on popular film franchises have become the norm. Most big new rides seem to have a connection to Marvel or DC or Harry Potter or even Jumanji. The Columbia Pictures Aquaverse has announced that it will open on October 11 this year with loads of rides based on popular films. The park in Thailand—located 20 minutes south of Pattaya—promises rides based on Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Bad Boys, Zombieland, The Emoji Movie, Surfs Up, and Hotel Transylvania, with even more planned for the future. (There's a Jumanji-themed park opening in the UK next year as well.)

Courtesy Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse

It is the first theme park in the world with rides themed on Columbia Pictures movies. The park is largely home to water rides--you know, Aquaverse--but also has traditional attractions, “live shows, immersive entertainment, interactive props, unique sets, themed restaurants,” and more. That includes a Mega Wave Pool that will host concerts, movie screenings, and other live shows.

Courtesy Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse

Among the attractions are the largest water play structure in Southeast Asia, themed on the monsters from Hotel Transylvania. There is also the Ghostbusters Proton Stream, which is the world’s first water dome attraction. The Bad Boys Race Club is a go-kart ride and the park's first non-water-based ride, with many more on the way, the park has announced. It isn't offering free admission if you dress like the fake zombie Bill Murray from Zombieland on opening weekend, but how many places would so willing welcome you in that costume?

Courtesy Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse

Courtesy Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse

Courtesy Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse