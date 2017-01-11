Creepy Clowns Share Terrifying Experience of Seeing a Normal Person

America's terrifying clown epidemic continues to spread across the country, sometimes in totally imaginary ways and sometimes not. But have you ever considered that for many of the nation's creepy clowns, seeing a normal person is just as scary as finding a knife-wielding clown on the side of a dark highway is for you?

That's clearly occurred to comedian Chris Melberger, who posted a video of what it might feel like to be just an average creepy clown in America trying to chill at your friend's house. At any moment you could be petrified by an absolutely average-looking guy in a plaid shirt.