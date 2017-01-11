News

Creepy Clowns Share Terrifying Experience of Seeing a Normal Person

By Published On 10/17/2016 By Published On 10/17/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

America's terrifying clown epidemic continues to spread across the country, sometimes in totally imaginary ways and sometimes not. But have you ever considered that for many of the nation's creepy clowns, seeing a normal person is just as scary as finding a knife-wielding clown on the side of a dark highway is for you?

That's clearly occurred to comedian Chris Melberger, who posted a video of what it might feel like to be just an average creepy clown in America trying to chill at your friend's house. At any moment you could be petrified by an absolutely average-looking guy in a plaid shirt. 

It really makes you think.

Before you criticize a creepy clown, maybe you should take a walk in their parachute pants. Think about how hard it must be to drive when your toes only reach the arch of your comically oversized shoes. Ask yourself why you think clowns are creepy and try to understand what it's like living in a world where most people don't have an artificial smile painted onto their face. It's enough to drive any clown to stand in the shadows of a heavily wooded area near an apartment complex holding a single balloon.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Insane Daredevil Leaps from Dizzying Height Into Tiny Swimming Pool

related

READ MORE
Guy Fieri Just Raised the Bar with His 'Mannequin Challenge' Video

related

READ MORE
DraftKings and FanDuel Chase the Big Time With Fantasy Fingers Laced

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like