That Viral BBC Interview Has Already Been Parodied To Hilarious Effect

Enter comedian Kevin Fredericks, who employed two young kids to recreate the scene to great comedic effect. Much like the first interview -- which saw a professor discussing Korean politics with the BBC -- a young kid in a suit faces the camera, harping on about democracy in the North Pole. That's only until another boy comes in waving his arms around like a hype-man, disrupting the peaceful newscast. Then in comes Fredericks to the rescue, flailing around hysterically until he can collect the boy and end the interruption.

It's all a bit of worthwhile parody that's only heightening the intrigue surrounding yesterday's viral clip.