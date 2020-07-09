The Brightest Comet in Almost a Decade Is Visible Now. Here’s How to See It.
Comet NEOWISE is ready to put on a show. Whatever you do, don't miss it.
For not the first time in 2020, space enthusiasts are getting excited about a comet. Only this time, the comet is not breaking hearts by fading before it can be seen with the naked eye.
Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE -- or, simply, Comet NEOWISE -- made its closest approach to the sun on July 3. That's a fragile time for any comet and our ability to see it. A comet's visibility from Earth is influenced both by its proximity to Earth and its proximity to the sun, as the sun's immense energy heats the comet and makes it brighter. This increased heat can force the icy comet to break apart as was seen earlier this year with Comet ATLAS.
However, as Comet NEOWISE began making its long trek out of our solar system, it became visible to the naked eye, surviving the intense pass by Mercury and our local star. As NASA notes, however, the comet's nearness to the sun causes challenges to viewers.
Is Comet NEOWISE visible?
If you step out to see the comet, with no visual aid and dark skies, you should be able to see the comet's core, per NASA. If you break out binoculars, you will get a view of the comet and its long tail of gas and dust. Sky & Telescope estimates its current brightness to be magnitude 1.4, making it the brightest comet since PanSTARRS (C/2011 L4) in March 2013.
How to see Comet NEOWISE
Through July 11, you'll be able to see it about an hour or two before sunrise low in the northeastern sky. Astronomy recommends trying two hours before sunrise. The comet will be lower in the sky at that time, but you'll be contending with less light interference from the sun.
After July 11, the comet will leave the morning sky altogether. Sometime between July 12-15, it will emerge in the early evening sky, according to an estimate from EarthSky. Later in July, it may be even easier to see as it gets higher in the sky. It could remain visible to some extent into August, assuming, of course, that the comet doesn't break apart. Comets are volatile, so it's advisable to set your alarm and get out now if you really want to get a glimpse.
EarthSky offered some help locating Comet NEOWISE, as well. You can see Venus bright in the morning sky to the east. To the left of Venus, you'll find the bright star Capella. On the morning of July 8, Comet NEOWISE was almost directly below Capella toward the horizon. The comet is moving through space so it won't be staying in that same position every night. Each morning through July 11, it'll be found a little further to the left of the area directly below Capella.
When to see Comet NEOWISE
To recap, here's when to look for the comet throughout the month:
- Through July 11, you can see NEOWISE an hour or two before sunrise to the northeast. It'll remain close to the horizon and at its highest point in the morning sky of July 11.
- Starting July 12, you'll find the comet in the northeast at sunset. It'll still be low in the sky, but it'll rise a little every night throughout the month.
- On July 22, Comet NEOWISE will make its closest approach to Earth during its trip out of the solar system. If nothing interferes with its visibility, like the comet breaking apart, this could be a great time to see the comet.
Who found Comet NEOWISE?
The big ball of ice was discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE). "In its discovery images, Comet NEOWISE appeared as a glowing, fuzzy dot moving across the sky even when it was still pretty far away," Amy Mainzer, NEOWISE principal investigator at the University of Arizona, said in a statement. "As soon as we saw how close it would come to the Sun, we had hopes that it would put on a good show."
It's not going to become so bright that it's glowing in the daytime sky or even well-defined during its limited viewing window at night. But it can be seen, and it's not all too often you're going to get a chance to see a comet with the naked eye.
Comet Neowise photographed in #Tucson about an hour ago! #cometneowise #NEOWISE pic.twitter.com/UFYu8Ia0XK— Sean Parker (@seanparkerphoto) July 8, 2020
