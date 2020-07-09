The Brightest Comet in Almost a Decade Is Visible Now. Here’s How to See It.

For not the first time in 2020, space enthusiasts are getting excited about a comet. Only this time, the comet is not breaking hearts by fading before it can be seen with the naked eye.

Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE -- or, simply, Comet NEOWISE -- made its closest approach to the sun on July 3. That's a fragile time for any comet and our ability to see it. A comet's visibility from Earth is influenced both by its proximity to Earth and its proximity to the sun, as the sun's immense energy heats the comet and makes it brighter. This increased heat can force the icy comet to break apart as was seen earlier this year with Comet ATLAS.

However, as Comet NEOWISE began making its long trek out of our solar system, it became visible to the naked eye, surviving the intense pass by Mercury and our local star. As NASA notes, however, the comet's nearness to the sun causes challenges to viewers.

Is Comet NEOWISE visible?

If you step out to see the comet, with no visual aid and dark skies, you should be able to see the comet's core, per NASA. If you break out binoculars, you will get a view of the comet and its long tail of gas and dust. Sky & Telescope estimates its current brightness to be magnitude 1.4, making it the brightest comet since PanSTARRS (C/2011 L4) in March 2013.