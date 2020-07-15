Comet Neowise Is Visible to the Naked Eye. Here Are Stunning Pictures of the Comet.

The three-mile wide Comet NEOWISE is tearing through our solar system. Opportunities to see a comet with the naked eye are infrequent. So, it's no surprise that people are getting outside to see Comet NEOWISE, even if it's not the "great comet" that we're still waiting for.

Photographers have been capturing stunning images of the comet with its split tail, soaring over beautiful landscapes and cities. Many of the images are striking. They're the kind of photos that inspire people to spend evenings staring up at the cosmos.

We've collected some of the outstanding images of the first naked-eye comet to pass in almost a decade below. That includes a gorgeous time-lapse that shows how Comet NEOWISE moves across the sky.