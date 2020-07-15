Comet Neowise Is Visible to the Naked Eye. Here Are Stunning Pictures of the Comet.
It's the most spectacular comet that's passed Earth in a decade or more.
The three-mile wide Comet NEOWISE is tearing through our solar system. Opportunities to see a comet with the naked eye are infrequent. So, it's no surprise that people are getting outside to see Comet NEOWISE, even if it's not the "great comet" that we're still waiting for.
Photographers have been capturing stunning images of the comet with its split tail, soaring over beautiful landscapes and cities. Many of the images are striking. They're the kind of photos that inspire people to spend evenings staring up at the cosmos.
We've collected some of the outstanding images of the first naked-eye comet to pass in almost a decade below. That includes a gorgeous time-lapse that shows how Comet NEOWISE moves across the sky.
What a sight!☄️— TheSpaceAcademy.org✨🔭 (@ThespaceAcad) July 14, 2020
Amazing timelapse shows Comet Neowise moving across the sky. pic.twitter.com/vBKyuDbJcZ
Here are some other images that have been shared on Twitter.
Have you seen Comet NEOWISE in the early morning sky? Jeff Zylland captured this spectacular image yesterday morning at 4:30 am— Bryce Canyon NP (@BryceCanyonNPS) July 13, 2020
Not a morning person? This week brings the best evening opportunities, about 80 minutes after sunset, low in the NW sky.
📷Jeff Zylland via Facebook pic.twitter.com/5OdeWPOff8
northern lights and comet #neowise over Lake Superior - great way to start the day! #aurora #comet #lakesuperior pic.twitter.com/OBgID0mGNH— Lake Superior Photo (@LAKSuperiorFoto) July 14, 2020
Here is another edit of Comet NEOWISE over Steamboat Point with a distant lightning storm. On Friday I set a personal record by shooting 2,200 images. pic.twitter.com/6GRi3GHnjd— Kevin Palmer (@krp234) July 12, 2020
An early morning #MontanaMoment for you with the comet Neowise crashing into the aurora borealis pic.twitter.com/t5kT11puJA— Leon Kauffman (@LeonKauffman) July 14, 2020
What a show last night! Comet NEOWISE and the Aurora Borealis making an appearance in Huron County Ontario. pic.twitter.com/Rv1g570YqQ— Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) July 14, 2020
Last night I made this photo of Comet NEOWISE and the northern lights in northern Minnesota. #NEOWISE pic.twitter.com/93LJX0CFgN— Bryan Hansel (@bryanhansel) July 14, 2020
Comet #NEOWISE photographed over Emerald Bay this morning.— Jim Tang (@wxmann) July 14, 2020
This is now a comet photography account. pic.twitter.com/Yb33dAdgbM
Comet Neowise with its Ion tail over Mount Hood. pic.twitter.com/DNld9NC0to— Global Climate (@climateglobe) July 14, 2020
PERFECT views of Comet NEOWISE tonight, so crazy that we can see this from Earth pic.twitter.com/wEQC0HQT58— Ryan Bale 🚀 (@rbalephoto) July 13, 2020
One of those nights that'll live in the memory for a very, very long time.— Tim White (@ColytonWildlife) July 13, 2020
Comet Neowise and noctilucent clouds. Colmer's Hill, Dorset. pic.twitter.com/WKSxYwrDAy
This morning at 2:52 13 July a bright meteor joined the comet Neowise. Image Maciej Libert. pic.twitter.com/6BPgbqiqVB— Con Stoitsis (@vivstoitsis) July 14, 2020
Even Buzz Aldrin is in awe of the gorgeous spectacle.
What a spectacular shot of Comet Neowise! A welcoming dose of true beauty. https://t.co/hafYgjmuGn— Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 13, 2020
Take it in. NEOWISE won't be back in your lifetime.
