Another Comet Has Appeared & Could Be Visible With the Naked Eye

Just before the calendar flipped over to 2020, Comet ATLAS appeared and began to surprise astronomers by how quickly it was brightening. While cautious with projections, some scientists said ATLAS could become visible to the naked eye. That assessment was encouraged in part by it taking the same orbit as the Great Comet of 1844. Unfortunately, ATLAS has broken into pieces and won't become visible to anyone just standing in their backyard.

However, as one comet disappointed, another arrived with the potential to provide a rare view of a comet with the naked eye. Amateur astronomer Michael Mattiazzo spotted the new comet using data from NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO). It was spotted with SOHO's Solar Wind ANisotropies instrument (SWAN) even though it wasn't designed to find comets, but hydrogen.