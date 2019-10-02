Here are the Top 100 Companies With the Happiest Employees in 2019

Imagine a world where life and work can coexist without impeding on each other -- where going to work is something you genuinely look forward to every day. Where fair pay, acknowledgment of worth, health insurance, and accommodation are the standard (as they should be in any workplace). Apparently, such a thing exists! What a concept, right?
Comparably, the anonymous workplace monitoring site, has released data for the 100 companies with the happiest employees of 2019. These are businesses that put their employees first, meeting their needs with benefits, perks, and work-life balance. The companies were chosen based on anonymous ratings provided by employees.
“Happiness at work is an important metric that should be used when determining who we want to work for and how we want to work,” Comparably CEO, Jason Nazar, said in a press release. “Providing your workforce with a positive environment, clear goals they can be invested in, and a comprehensive compensation package is a winning formula for the top-rated companies on our Happiest Employees list.”
Comparably's full report has additional analysis, but without further ado, here are the top 100 companies with the happiest employees -- broken down by company size.
Top 50 large companies with happiest employees (over 500 employees)
1. Zoom Video Communications (San Jose, CA)
2. LinkedIn (Sunnyvale, CA)
3. Costco (Issaquah, WA)
4. HubSpot (Cambridge, MA)
5. Microsoft (Redmond, WA)
6. UiPath (New York, NY)
7. Workfront (Lehi, UT)
8. H E B (San Antonio, TX)
9. Insight Global (Atlanta, GA)
10. T-Mobile (Bellevue, WA)
11. Wells Fargo (San Francisco, CA)
12. Dynatrace (Waltham, MA)
13. Qualtrics (Provo, UT)
14. Google (Mountain View, CA)
15. Trimble (Sunnyvale, CA)
16. Southwest Airlines (Dallas, TX)
17. Smile Brands (Irvine, CA)
18. Northside Hospital (Atlanta, GA)
19. Intuit (Mountain View, CA)
20. Sunrun (San Francisco, CA)
21. LogMeIn (Boston, MA)
22. Stanley Black & Decker (New Britain, CT)
23. Phenom People (Ambler, PA)
24. ADP (Roseland, NJ)
25. Salesforce (San Francisco, CA)
26. Facebook (Menlo Park, CA)
27. Globant (San Francisco, CA)
28. Cherwell Software (Colorado Springs, CO)
29. Ultimate Software (Weston, FL)
30. Capital One (McLean, VA)
31. TaskUs (Santa Monica, CA)
32. Pipedrive (New York, NY)
33. Vector Marketing (Olean, NY)
34. KeepTruckin (San Francisco, CA)
35. Stryker (Kalamazoo, MI)
36. Fuze (Boston, MA)
37. Pegasystems (Cambridge, MA)
38. SmileDirectClub (Nashville, TN)
39. Sage (Atlanta, GA)
40. Amazon (Seattle, WA)
41. Smartsheet (Bellevue, WA)
42. Fanatics (Jacksonville, FL)
43. Anritsu (Morgan Hill, CA)
44. Concentrix (Fremont, CA)
45. Delta Air Lines (Atlanta, GA)
46. Shipt (Birmingham, CA)
47. MetLife (New York, NY)
48. Coupa Software (San Mateo, CA)
49. 3M (Saint Paul, MN)
50. International Flavors & Fragrances (New York, NY)
Top 50 small/midsize companies with happiest employees (under 500 employees)
1. People.ai (San Francisco, CA)
2. Highspot (Seattle, WA)
3. CultureIQ (New York, NY)
4. SmartProcure/GovSpend (Deerfield Beach, FL)
5. SalesLoft (Atlanta, GA)
6. BambooHR (Lindon, UT)
7. Mixpanel (San Francisco, CA)
8. Periscope Data by Sisense (San Francisco, CA)
9. Checkr (San Francisco, CA)
10. Branch Metrics (Redwood City, CA)
11. AdTheorent (New York, NY)
12. Life360 (San Francisco, CA)
13. HomeLight (San Francisco, CA)
14. Lola.com (Boston, MA)
15. Automation Group (Modesto, CA)
16. Aptris (Rockford, IL)
17. Drift (Boston, MA)
18. Greenhouse Software, Inc. (New York, NY)
19. Wonderschool (San Francisco, CA)
20. Egnyte (Mountain View, CA)
21. Zipwhip (Seattle, WA)
22. InvestCloud (West Hollywood, CA)
23. Overtime (Brooklyn, NY)
24. Skipio American (Fork, UT)
25. Globality, Inc. (Menlo Park, CA)
26. Upgrade (San Francisco, CA)
27. Nylas (San Francisco, CA)
28. Eversight (Palo Alto, CA)
29. Reveleer (Glendale, CA)
30. Ximble (Carlsbad, CA)
31. Ontraport (Santa Barbara, CA)
32. Vokal (Chicago, IL)
33. Sauce Labs (San Francisco, CA)
34. AODocs (Atlanta, GA)
35. EdCast (Mountain View, CA)
36. Malouf (Logan, UT)
37. Motivosity (Lehi, UT)
38. LiquidPlanner (Seattle, WA)
39. Theorem (Encino, CA)
40. TaxJar (Woburn, MA)
41. Womply (San Francisco, CA)
42. Archer Education (Los Angeles, CA)
43. Assurance (Bellevue, WA)
44. BRD (San Francisco, CA)
45. Divvy (Lehi, UT)
46. Day Translations (New York, NY)
47. Ocular Therapeutix (Bedford, MA)
48. Sitetracker (Palo Alto, CA)
49. NerdWallet (San Francisco, CA)
50. Eargo (San Jose, CA)
If your company isn't taking care of you, just remember: you work to live (not the other way around).
