Here Are the 15 Companies With the Most 100K+ Job Openings Right Now

If you're trying to make money (and, well, that would be wise), it helps to be applying to companies that actually are open to paying you a bunch of it. Sure, you may sleep better figuratively if you follow your passion, but you'll sleep better literally if you can afford a really expensive mattress. Aid yourself in the noble quest of selling out by checking out this list of the 15 companies with the most jobs openings paying over $100,000 right now.
This blessed list comes from Ladders and breaks down the top 15 companies willing to give you enough money to feel better than 90% of the people at your high school reunion. Now, all you have to do is figure out how to come off as smart and qualified and not a weirdo in a job interview.
We believe in you.
This $4M Super Yacht Comes With a Fire Pit and a Jacuzzi
Here are the top 15:
15. Aspen Dental Management – 705 jobs available
14. Vencore – 730 jobs available
13. Capgemini – 738 jobs available
12. Infosys – 752 jobs available
11. J.P. Morgan Chase – 754 jobs available
10. Leidos Holdings – 761 jobs available
9. BAE Systems – 786 jobs available
8. Intel – 808 jobs available
7. HCA – 835 jobs available
6. General Electric (GE) – 858 jobs available
5. Wipro Technologies – 884 jobs available
4. Dell – 1,016 jobs available
3. Amazon – 1,034 jobs available
2. Facebook – 1,456 jobs available
1. Booz Allen Hamilton – 2,044 jobs available
Yes, some of these names are intimidating, but that's also the reason they're gonna shell out for you. But you may not be familiar with the company that took the top slot here, Booz Allen Hamilton. It's a management consulting firm based in the Greater DC area, so if you're consulting adjacent, you may be in luck, as they have 2,044 open positions with that coveted salary. Luckily, you don't even have to be located in the DC area, as Ladders reports that it has consulting jobs all throughout the country and even some international locations.
A lot of these are in tech, aka everyone's go-to plan for selling out (read this to acquaint yourself with exactly which tech jobs will bring in the big bucks and which will only bring in the moderate bucks). These include super-competitive companies like Facebook, Amazon, and Dell. And Facebook topped Glassdoor's best places to work this year, so chances are pretty good that if you get hired there you can both have money and not hate your life.
But there are a few exceptions to the tech-heaviness (including the No. 1 spot). General Electric, No. 6, has open positions in Ohio, Wisconsin, and Texas, and will involve far fewer tech bros. J.P. Morgan Chase, aka the largest bank in the United States, came in at the No. 11 slot, and HCA, a health-care provider, came in at No. 7, so there's more variety here than you might expect.
Oh, and while you're being strategic about increasing your paycheck, it wouldn't hurt to check out the cities with the most jobs paying over $100K right now.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.