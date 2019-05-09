If You Want to Make 6 Figures, Apply to One of These Companies Right Now

Working isn’t fun, but it is necessary. Going to work every day is a lot easier when you enjoy what you do, and are paid well to do it. With that said, it’s much easier to find the fat paycheck than it is to find a job that sparks joy, and while money can’t buy you happiness, it can buy you things to distract from those feelings of dread when you’re not grinding away.
If that appeals to you, eager job hunter, you’ve come to the right place because Ladders just released a list of 15 companies with the most jobs paying over $100,000 a year. The company regularly puts out lists like this to make your quest for financial gain that much easier. You’ll still have to do the important work of dazzling these prospective employers with your resume, skills, and overall charm, but we have faith in you.
Here are the top 15:
1. Raytheon
Jobs available: 2,006
2. Amazon
Jobs available: 1,657
3. Microsoft
Jobs available: 1,442
4. Walmart
Jobs available: 1,225
5. Cisco
Jobs available: 1,189
6. Booz Allen Hamilton
Jobs available: 1,143
7. HCA
Jobs available: 967
8. NTT Security
Jobs available: 938
9. General Dynamics Information Technology
Jobs available: 821
10. CVS Health
Jobs available: 768
11. Facebook
Jobs available: 742
12. Oracle
Jobs available: 740
13. Wipro Technologies
Jobs available: 709
14. Verizon
Jobs available: 688
15. Lockheed Martin
Jobs available: 686
It probably comes as no surprise to you that companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook made the list. We’re living in the golden age of technology and there’s a lot of money to be made in the industry. Provided you can get a foot in the door, that is. Given that’s pretty obvious information, we should probably focus on the unexpected, or at least less-glaringly obvious, industries that made the list.
Two major US defense companies made Ladders’ list, which suggests that industry may be on the rise. Raytheon, a defense contractor and industrial corporation, and Lockheed Martin, an aerospace and defense company, came in at No. 1 and No. 15 respectively. These aren’t jobs just anyone can do. Raytheon is looking for folks to help out with manufacturing weapons and military and commercial electronics, while Lockheed Martin is on the hunt for engineers. It’ll take a special kind of expertise to score an interview, and hopefully land a job, with either company, but if you’ve got it and you don’t have any qualms about this kind of work, go for it.
Healthcare was another industry with some level of prominence on Ladders’ list. HCA, an American for-profit company that operates healthcare facilities, and CVS Health, the retail pharmacy and healthcare company, came in at No. 7 and No. 10 respectively.
We recommend cross referencing Ladders’ ranking with this ranking of the best cities to find a job to increase your chances of getting out of your parents’ house, or that soul-crushing work you’re doing now.
