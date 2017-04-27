News

These Avocado Chocolate Bars Are Made With Real Avocados

Courtesy of Compartes

Often referred to as "the bacon of fruit" or "the best thing to happen to toast since sliced bread" (or something like that), avocados need no introduction. But it turns out there's an all-new vehicle for consuming even more of the velvety green stuff: chocolate bars.

The ridiculously "basic" chocolate is called the White Chocolate & California Avocado Bar and it's the latest trendy creation from Los Angeles-based chocolate maker Compartes, the same maniacs who unleashed rosé chocolate bars last summer. Each bar of the green stuff is made with the company's signature white chocolate and, perhaps bizarrely, fresh California avocados, according to Compartes online store. The chocolate went on sale on Thursday and will set you back $10 per bar, or about half of what you've paid for fancy avocado toast in Brooklyn. Just admit it.

Courtesy of Compartes

Sure, chocolate and avocado seems kind of weird, but it actually makes sense when you consider similar fusions like chocolate avocado popsicles and chocolate avocado pudding. If you think about it, marrying the two flavors in the form of a convenient chocolate bar was probably inevitable, if not overdue. So far, it remains to be seen whether people like the new chocolate, but Compartes claims there's "nothing else quite like it." Maybe it's good with a dot or two of sriracha on top or melted down and drizzled over tortilla chips. Only one way to find out.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist

