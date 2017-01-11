This Dude Set a World Record After Eating 113 Pancakes in 8 Minutes

Ever ordered a breakfast platter with a free side of pancakes, only to realize after a few bites there's no way you'll finish them? It happens to the best of us, despite our best intentions and appetites. But it probably doesn't happen to competitive eater Matt Stonie, who just posted a video in which he pounds 113 pancakes in just eight minutes.

Watch as Stonie, who you may know from the time he devoured 25 Big Macs in under an hour, handily out-eat the competition at the 2016 World Pancake Eating Championship in Chico, CA, by slamming pancake after pancake like a lean, mean, eating machine. Not only did he win the eating contest by eating far and away the most pancakes in about eight minutes (the guy in second place ate 89), he also earned himself a new world record. It's worth noting, however, that they were silver dollar pancakes, but as you can see in the video, they're pretty damn big.