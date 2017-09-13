Conan's Hilarious iPhone Q&A Is Full of Creepy Face Scanning Questions

Apple unveiled the highly anticipated iPhone X on Tuesday. It has all kinds of bells and ways Siri can whistle, but one of the most talked about features was the debut of Apple Face ID. It's a creepy new feature that will scan your face as a method of unlocking your phone, paying for stuff, or making it feel like you live in Blade Runner.
There are a lot of unnerving implications to the feature. However, Conan brought the creepiness to an entirely new level with an Apple Town Hall sketch on Wednesday. It featured a lot of questions about severed heads.
"Does the face have to be fresh?" "What if someone is sleeping?" "Does it work with the butt?" All quality questions.
The questions are all on the same wavelength with the Game of Thrones jokes everyone was making after Tuesday's unveiling. The jokes almost universally involved Arya's duffel bag full of faces.
Littlefinger ought to be glad there are no iPhones in Westeros or Arya would have had all his secrets long before that moment.
Despite all the weird questions on the Conan skit (don't pretend like you didn't think these sick things when Apple debuted the feature), one dude asks the question we're all wondering. "Remember that movie Face-Off with John Travolta and Nicolas Cage?" Yes. Yes, we do.
