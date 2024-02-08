The Ultimate Concert Travel Survival Guide

In 2022, I flew from New York to Miami with two friends to see the final concert of Bad Bunny's El Último Tour Del Mundo tour. He was performing three nights a row in the city, and even though he had dates at the much-nearer Barclays Center, we wanted the experience of seeing him perform live in Miami. We made a whole weekend of it; with a carefully crafted budget and a thorough itinerary crafted in an Excel sheet. We spent the weekend sipping mojitos on the beach and eating Peruvian ceviche. By Sunday night, we entered the concert perfectly sated with great tans.

It was a perfect weekend. One that wouldn't have been possible without some preparation beforehand. That Excel sheet was our guiding light as we encountered unexpected snags, like the Airbnb reservation we had lined up weeks before disappearing just days ahead of our arrival. Including a concert in your trip—or planning a trip around a concert entirely—means you don't have the flexibility of changing the weekend you're going to be traveling. Bad Bunny may have been performing for three nights in Miami, but he'd be gone by Monday.

If you've never done a concert trip before, the logistics can be overwhelming. Not only do you have to do the gymnastics of actually securing the concert tickets, which can be a challenge even when you aren't traveling, but you also have to secure the details on transit, hotels, activities beyond the concert, and have to figure out how to fit your concert outfit into your luggage. But these logistical challenges aren't slowing anyone down. According to TripIt data shared with Thrillist, more than 56% of Americans plan on taking a trip for a music event in the near future. Whether that's overseas to see the second leg of Taylor Swift's Eras tour, or across the country to see Bad Bunny or Olivia Rodrigo, there's an art to gig tripping.

So, what do you need to know about planning a trip around a concert that differs from planning a music-free trip? Let's get into it.

Book your concert tickets first.

Traditional travel wisdom typically suggests that in order to save money, you want to book your flights based on the cheapest ticket prices, and then build out the rest of your trip from there. But with a fixed date like a concert, there's limited flexibility. So you'll want to get started with securing your concert tickets.

After you book your concert tickets, you should also make sure you're booking your flights and hotels well in advance. A recent study from CheapAir.com found that the best time to book flights to save the most money is 42 days in advance. You can also book a bit earlier if you prefer—Going's expert advice is to book about three months in advance on average.

For hotel accommodations, booking as soon as possible is the way to go. This is especially true if you're going to a major stadium show. Data shared with Thrillist from the Mastercard Economics Institute showed that during Taylor Swift's Eras tour of the US last year, the accommodations spending growth average rose by 47% in the immediate vicinity and 32.1% for the 10-mile radius of the venue when Swift was passing through town. That means the supply for hotel rooms and vacation homes is going to dwindle as the concert date gets closer. While not every touring artist is whipping up the same level of fan fervor as Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, getting a fair price and decent accommodation will be easier if you book earlier.