How You Can Get $25 Concert Tickets (No Fees, Seriously) Next Week

Imagine seeing your favorite very famous musicians live and spending just $25 for a ticket. Rather than a wishful thought, it is a real deal.

Starting on May 10 and through May 16, Live Nation is hosting its annual Concert Week, where fans can snag tickets to attend their favorite live music shows for a ridiculously discounted price. And get this—those exorbitant fees everyone is sick of are included, too, so no need to worry about hidden fees popping up by surprise at checkout. Beware, though, that any taxes will be added at checkout depending on city, state, and venue.

The tickets (which cost just $20 for a similar promotion in 2019, we should note) are valid for a myriad of concerts (more than 3,800 shows) across North America this year, including some of your favorite summer gigs. And it's not like the promo applies to smaller artists, either. You could purchase really cheap tickets to see some of the music industry's most iconic performers across different genres, including 5 Seconds of Summer, Beck with Phoenix, Bebe Rexha, Big Time Rush, Måneskin, Don Toliver, Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, Kountry Wayne, Larry June, Maroon 5, Marca MP, P!nk, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg, and many others. You can find a list of participating shows right here.

Getting your tickets is quite simple. During the promo time window, you can visit Live Nation's Concert Week webpage, select the show you're interested in (you can search them both by participating event, venue, or artist), and choose the ticket type that's labeled as "Concert Week Promotion." Once you add that to the cart and proceed to checkout, you're all set.

Now, onto the logistics part. Big concerts are infamous for selling out in a matter of seconds, which is why more times than not your best bet to snag a ticket is accessing a presale. While the general sale for Concert Week begins on May 10 at 10 am ET, there are a couple of presale options that start one day before that, on May 9.

One of them is the Verizon presale, which is available to customers through Verizon Up for select shows. To get this, Verizon customers must link their Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts, and they'll get access to the presale starting May 9 at 10 am and through 11:59 pm ET. For more details on this, you can visit the Verizon Up website.

Alternatively, the Rakuten presale is another viable option—if you are a Rakuten member, that is. Starting at the same time and date as Verizon's, the Rakuten presale ends at 11:59 pm ET of the same day, and can be used until supplies last. The cool thing about this presale is that anyone can become a Rakuten member for free, and you can sign up right here, which will also get you a presale code.

Finally, Hilton Honors members will have a shot at this, too. Through Hilton's loyalty program, members can link their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts to use their Hilton Honors Points (either in their entirety, or only partially) to pay for their tickets for select Concert Week shows. You can join the loyalty program right here.