In Defense of Sitting Down at Concerts

Last week, I found myself standing in a long line of music fans outside of a venue in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. We were all visibly and audibly hyped to head inside and see acclaimed artist Brittany Howard kick off her new US tour with the first of many sold-out shows supporting the release of her new album.

After just a few minutes queued up, a pair of fellow fans standing in front of me struck up a conversation. One of the women told me they'd driven hours to the venue, had never been inside the theater before, and wanted to know what the seating situation was like. They were nervous it'd be standing room only. "I just can't stand all show like I used to," one of them confessed. "And if I'm paying for a seat, I'm going to use it!"

I found myself nodding vigorously as we spoke. Years ago, early in my concert-going days, I would rush toward the stage immediately upon entering a venue with a goal of getting as close as physically possible to the artist. Now, I find myself carefully studying each venue's layout and seating options before buying a ticket—and if no seating is available, I'm more than likely going to stay home. As the great poets Blink-182 once sang, I guess this is growing up.

As soon as Howard took the stage in Chicago, it didn't matter who was watching from the standing-room main floor or the balcony seats. We were all enraptured as the artist and her band tore through soulful songs new and old. By the time the concert was done, it truly felt like we'd all been part of a spiritual experience. And because I'd been seated for most of the gig, this particular geriatric millennial's experience didn't involve any lower back pain.

Until fairly recently, I didn't realize my own preference for experiencing live music with the option of a seat was at all controversial. For me, sitting at a concert typically offers better sightlines and an overall more comfortable and stress-free experience compared to fighting it out for prime real estate on a venue's main floor. But it seems every couple of weeks another viral video hits TikTok with fresh complaints that too many fans are remaining seated during shows.

"They don't understand the culture," a TikTok user said of the audience "watching seated like it's the opera" at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour stop in Stockholm. "No one stood up for Maggie Rogers … Ppl were giving NOTHING," noted a video from the indie star's Hollywood Bowl concert in LA. "Everyone at the TWICE concert was sitting down and not singing," the caption on a video of the K-pop girl group's show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood read. A video from TikToker @spencewuah, who has nearly 16 million followers on the platform, went so far as to call Beyoncé fans sitting at the Renaissance tour "homophobic."