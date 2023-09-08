Condor Just Announced Its Newest Transatlantic Route

The coolest-looking planes ever (just call them the it girls of the sky) are ready to bring you to yet another European destination.

German carrier Condor just announced it's expanding its international service by adding a new route connecting Miami and Germany's Frankfurt, The Points Guy reports. Starting in May 2024, you'll be able to hop on Condor's colorful striped planes, which will serve the new route with three roundtrips a week.

The new route adds yet another destination to Condor's US roster. From Frankfurt, the airline already flies to a large number of US cities, including Las Vegas, Boston, Los Angeles, NYC, San Francisco, and many more.

For more information and to book your tickets, you can visit Condor's website.