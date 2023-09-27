A Major Texas City Is Getting Its First-Ever Nonstop Flights to Europe

Texas to Europe nonstop just became reality for another Lone Star State city. Beginning May 17, 2024, Condor Airlines will offer direct flight from San Antonio to Europe. This will be the first direct transatlantic flight option out of San Antonio, the seventh largest city in the US.

Condor will fly direct from San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to Frankfurt Airport (FRA), a major international hub and access point for flyers to almost 300 nonstop destinations in more than 90 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, and more.

According to a news release, the Condor flights will begin as a seasonal route running from May 17 to September 6, 2024. Initially, the airline will operate nonstop flights three days a week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, in both direction, under the following schedule:

Mondays:

Depart SAT at 10:05 pm, arrive at FRA at 3:20 pm (next day)

Depart FRA at 3:40 pm, arrive at SAT at 8:05 pm



Wednesdays and Fridays:

Depart SAT at 8:25 pm, arrive at FRA at 1:40 pm (next day)

Depart FRA at 2:00 pm, arrive at SAT at 6:25 pm



The estimated flight time from San Antonio to Frankfurt is 10 hours and 15 minutes, and the estimated flight time from Frankfurt to San Antonio is 11 hours and 25 minutes. Condor will service the flight with its new fuel-efficient Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, which features 310 seats including 30 in business class and 64 in premium economy.

"This a spectacular win for San Antonio," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said, in a statement. "Germany is where San Antonio has the most demand for travel in Europe because of the cultural, historic, tourism, military, and business ties."

The new San Antonio flight is just the latest inroad Condor is making within the US travel market. It recently announced the launch of a new route connecting Miami and Frankfurt that's also beginning in May 2024.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can book the direct route on Condor Airlines' website.

